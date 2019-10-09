Services for Frank Eggers Martinez, 47, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Martinez died Monday, Oct. 7, at his residence.
He was born March 15, 1972, in Laredo to Francisco and Christina Guerra Martinez. He grew up in Stephenville. He married Maria DeLacruz. He worked for Round Rock ISD. He was a member of The Point Fellowship in Temple, and had been a resident of this area for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Austin Martinez.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years; two daughters, Dakoda Martinez and Amanda Overs, both of Temple; a stepmother, Gloria Martinez of San Antonio; and a stepfather, Juan Villa of Stephenville.