BELTON — Services for Richard Ward, 70, of Belton will be 10 a.m. July 20 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Cameron with the Rev. Jefferson Davis officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. July 20 in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Ward died Saturday, July 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 17, 1949, in Wray, Colo., to Marjorie Roberts and Richard E. Ward Sr. He served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1975 until 2005, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He received his juris doctrine from the University of Tulsa. He served as an assistant Bell County Attorney for 34 years. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Cameron.
Survivors include a sister, Ann Seggerman of Phoenix.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.