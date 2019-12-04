BELTON — Services for George Von Stosch IV, 50, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at First Baptist Church of Academy with the Rev. Brent Boatwright officiating.
Mr. Von Stosch died Sunday, Dec. 1, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 7, 1969, to Frances and George E. Von Stosch III. He was a U.S. Army veteran, 1988-1993.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Survivors include a son, Christian Von Stosch of Burnet; a daughter, Emmaleigh Von Stosch of Burnet; a brother, Billy Von Stosch of Holland; and a sister, Teri Von Stosch of Holland.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.