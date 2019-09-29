ROSEBUD — Services for Minnie Sanders, 82, of Robinson will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Billy Joe Lambert officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Sanders died Saturday, Sept. 28, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Kerens to Charles and Katie Weaver Toms. She married Calvin Sanders on Sept. 19, 1953.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Lynne Sanders.
Survivors include her husband of Robinson; a son, Lee Sanders of Robinson; two daughters, Kathy Sanders of Hewitt and Barbara Blanchard of Bosqueville; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.