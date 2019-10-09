Services for Deloris Ann “Big Ma” Ware Smith, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Bishop S.C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Smith died Monday, Sept. 30, in Temple.
She was born June 5, 1944, in Aiken, S.C., to James and the Rev. Sallie Nixon. She graduated from Aiken High School and attended Schofield College in Aiken, S.C. She continued her education at Nassau Community College in Long Island, N.Y. She retired in 2006 as an electronic assembler for Grumman and Allen Avionics, after 30 years. She married Aaron Gladstone Smith Sr. on Feb. 3, 1965. In 2013, became a member of Greater Zion Temple COGIC in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; a son, Aaron Gladstone Smith Jr. of Temple; a brother, Jae Nixon of Arverne, N.Y.; a sister, Marie Nixon of Hempstead, N.Y.; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.