ROCKDALE — Services for Maximino “Maxi” Perez Sr., 71, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Robert Lopez officiating.
Burial will be in Perez Family Cemetery near Rockdale.
Mr. Perez died Tuesday, Dec. 10.
He was born June 15, 1948, in Conca Arroyo Seco, Queretaro, Mexico, to Jose Perez Rubio and Gabriella Guevara Vasquez. He married Maria DeJesus Martinez on April 20, 1972, in Mexico and on Jan. 2, 1985, in Cameron. He worked for Mine Services in Rockdale. He was a licensed minister with Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith.
Survivors include his wife; five sons, Maximino Perez Jr. of Milano, Ruben Perez, Rene Perez and Moses Perez, all of Rockdale, and Jose Perez of Milano; four daughters, Alicia Perez Luna of Mexico, Yolanda Perez Lara and Pieda Perez Flores, both of Rockdale, and Rachel Perez Lopez of Tyler; four brothers, Celso Perez, Richardo Perez, Hipolito Perez and Juan Perez; two sisters, Dominga Perez and Delfina Perez; 29 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.