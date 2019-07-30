KILLEEN — Services for George Mills, 82, will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
Burial will be in Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Mills died Sunday, July 28.
He was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Muskogee, Okla. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion No. 0223, VFW No. 9192, TREA, AARP, Handy Man Club of America, Bob Gilmore SCC and Trinity Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Myrtle Ann Mills in 2000; and two sons, Johnny Mills and Randy Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Mills; a daughter, Tammy Sweeney; two sons, Troy Mills and Richard Mills; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.