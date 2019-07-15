WILLS POINT — Services for Carol Rose Francis, 78, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Temple Bible Church.
Mrs. Francis died Saturday, July 13.
She was born Nov. 21, 1940, in Lodi, Calif., to Willard Miller and Helen Ruff. She graduated from Pampa High School. She attended Hardin Simmons and Texas Tech University. She later received her master’s degree from North Texas State University. She married Curtis Beard in 1960. She later married Bill Francis in 1992. She was a teacher and career counselor for Killeen ISD. She was a member of Temple Bible Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Chandra Beard.
Survivors include two sons, Coyle Beard of Houston and Cayle Beard of Wills Point; a daughter, Cynthia Hallmark Taylor of Killeen; and seven grandchildren.
Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point is in charge of arrangements.