ROCKDALE — Services for Pheba Ann Davison, 73, of Thorndale will be 10:30 a.m. July 27 in Sudan Cemetery.
Mrs. Davison died Friday, July 12, at her residence.
She was born March 7, 1946, in Muleshoe to Martha Frances Groom. She married Bobby Lee Davison in 1978 in Sudan. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Stormy West of Thorndale, Molly Shaffer of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Brandy Pollard of Littlefield; two sisters, Mary Baker of Lubbock and Trescia Rainey of Levelland; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.