BELTON —Services for Al Rogers, 93, of Belton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Catholic Churchin Belton with the Rev. Joseph Nisarri officiating.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rogers died Friday, Dec. 6, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1926, in West Mifflin, Pa., to John and Helen Lucas Gresko.
He married Elizabeth DeRosa Ross in 1947, in West Mifflin. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II as an entertainment specialist, performing radio shows for the Armed Forces Radio from Manila in the Philippines. After his discharge he pursued the music business doing radio and television shows at stations including Pittsburgh, Nashville, Tenn., and San Antonio, as well as numerous others. He recorded for MGM and Capitol Records and received success with several songs. In 1983 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Walkway of stars in Nashville, Tenn., and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville in 1984. He was picked one of the nation’s top 10 western band leaders by Orchestra World Magazine in 1950. He also was selected for Billboard Magazine Publishers Merit Award. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. He was a member, past district deputy and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include two daughters, Joanne Anderson and Kathy Woods; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by Oscar Valeriano.