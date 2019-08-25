Phillip Travis Payne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born November 25th, 1932 in Watonga, Oklahoma to Rose Tyler Sallee and Edgar A. Payne. He graduated from Marietta High School in May of 1950. When the Korean War broke out, he was informed that the Oklahoma 45th Division of which he was a member would probably not activate so he asked for and received a discharge and joined the Air Force. Phillip served four years in the Air Force as a ground and airborne radio operator. He served in Alaska, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and in Biloxi, Mississippi as a Radio School instructor. In 1953 he met and married Peggy June Sitton in Houston, Texas. Phillip was discharged in 1954 with the rank of Airman First Class. Four children were born of the union with Peggy; Debra Lynne, Daniel Clay, Edgar Travis, and Dehaven. As Director of Food Services, Phillip was employed by Shannon Hospital, San Angelo, St. Mary’s Hospital, Port Arthur, Scott and White Hospital, Temple, and West Houston Medical Center, Houston, Texas. After a long battle with cancer, Peggy passed away in 1984. Phillip married Patricia Ann Gardner in 1987. He retired from the hospital field in 1988 and joined his brother-in-law, Charles Sitton in the home construction and home remodeling business in Houston, Texas. In 2002, Phillip retired for good and after looking over numerous secluded sights in the Hill Country for a place to build his final home, he purchased a building site on Spring Creek in Irion County, Texas. He said later that he always knew that one day he’d return to the San Angelo area and that spending a year looking around the Hill County had been a waste of time. His only complaint after settling in his new home was that in his forty-year absence too many good and treasured friends had passed away, but then added that West Texas being what it was, it didn’t take long to make new friends. Phillip was a member of the First Christian Church in Lampasas and after moving to Mertzon, he attended the First Methodist Church of Mertzon as long as he was physically able. Phillip’s number one passion was to spend time with his children and grandchildren on the ranch in Lampasas County, or anywhere else he could get them together. His number two passion was to partner with Charlene Stokes and beat Jerry and Patricia at forty-two. They seldom did. Phillip was an avid reader of history and always said that his favorite of the many thousands he had read was still the Holy Bible. Phillip was preceded in death by his beloved wife Peggy June, a son Daniel Clay, his parents, two brothers, Edgar R., and Jack Clay, and sisters, Muriel Ann, and Nancy Lou. He is survived by his loving wife and soul mate, Patricia Ann of the home, daughter Debra Lynne Marinelli, of Houston, sons Edgar Travis Payne of Houston, and Dehaven Payne and wife Jeannie, of Portland, Texas. Grandsons Jacob Dehaven Payne, and wife Kristen of Houston, Michael Hodges of Montgomery, Quentin Sintel Payne of Portland and Granddaughter Shelby Sallee Payne of Port land, and Great Grand Daughter Charlotte Avery Payne of Houston A brother Charles Sallee of Oklahoma. A special brother-in-law and wife, Charles and Susie Sitton, of Tow, Texas. Last and by no means least, two special nephews, Nathan Payne of Roswell, New Mexico, who comes down from the mountains once a year for supplies, and Patrick Payne of Oklahoma. Burial will be in the Payne Family Cemetery on the ranch in Lampasas County. Phillip asked, “If anyone should ask the cause of my demise, just tell them I flat ran out of young!!”
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com