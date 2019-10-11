Gene Allen May
Gene Allen May of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Salado, passed away quietly and gently in the early hours of Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the age of 82. He was born in Lubbock, TX to Alton and Eva Lena May. Most of his early years were spent in Houston. He graduated from Lamar High School and received a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.
Gene married Barbara Cotharn of Rosenberg, TX and they were married for 57 years. He was employed for most of his career as a credit manager with Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Houston and other cities in the U.S. He loved to travel, and his work offered many opportunities to see the U.S. Gene was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Georgetown.
Gene is preceded in death by both of his parents. Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Georgetown; his sister, Norma Walston of Georgetown; and his sister-in-law, Joan Cotharn of Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. Burial will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, with Bishop Joe Wilson officiating. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Georgetown, with Rev. Yvonne Coon officiating.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to members of Baylor Scott & White Hospice and Wesleyan at Scenic Nursing Home who cared so lovingly for Gene in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to: Baylor Scott & White Cancer Center or the Wesleyan Benevolent Fund.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com
