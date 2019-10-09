Services for John David Collier, 65, of the Owl Creek community will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Flint Creek Cemetery.
Mr. Collier died Saturday, Oct. 5, in Midland.
He was born Aug. 17, 1954, in Kalamazoo, Mich., to John Junior and Faye Alyn Marie Mansfield Collier. He attended schools in Gobles, Mich. He served in the U.S. Army, 1971-77. He married Sarah Lee Ragsdale on Jan. 5, 1981. He worked all over the U.S. in oilfields, mainly in the Midland area.
He was preceded in death by his wife on April 4, 2008.
Survivors include a son, Kenneth Waddle; four daughters, Regina Waddle, Anna Raymond, Crystal Holleman and Patrice Collier; three sisters, Kathy Mead, Edith Kuilema and Mary Ann Terry; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.