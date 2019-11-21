Betty Jean Schoepf
Salado – Betty Jean Schoepf, 88, of Belton, TX passed away peacefully at the West View Manor Nursing Home in McGregor, TX on Nov. 14, 2019.
Private graveside services will be held Nov. 23rd at 11:00 AM at the Salado Cemetery with Minister Andy Davis of the First Baptist Church of Belton officiating. After the graveside service there will be a Celebration of Life for family and close friends at 12:00 noon at Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbeque.
Betty Jean Cannon was born in Lubbock, TX, on Nov. 5th, 1931, to F.A. Cannon and Ector Greene Cannon. She was the youngest of the five Cannon sisters.
Prior to her retirement, she worked as a homemaker and manager of the Belton Jr. High School Cafeteria. After retirement she made her delicious pies and cakes for Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbeque owned by her grandson and wife. Betty was the true matriarch of the Schoepf family and loved by all. She was a resident of Belton for the past seventy-four years and a member of the First Baptist Church of Belton. She enjoyed attending her Sunday school weekly luncheon on Wednesday called Tune Up with all of her very close friends.
Betty Schoepf was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Wilson Schoepf, on January 9, 2003. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Schoepf Messerly and husband Roger, their son’s and their wives. Sons: George and Debbie Schoepf of Belton, Charles and Judy Schoepf of Santa Ana and Ronnie Sr. and Dana Schoepf of Llano. She loved her eight beautiful grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Alzheimer’s Foundation or American Living Kidney Foundation of your local city.
