ROCKDALE — Services for Nelma “Maw” Blake, 88, of Milano will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Mrs. Blake died Saturday, Nov. 30, at her residence.
She was born April 27, 1931, in Milam County to Charlie Ray and Blanche Gertrude Newman Morgan. She attended school in Milano. She married L.B. Blake Sr. on April 22, 1947, in Milano. She worked for Milano ISD. She was a member of the Milano Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Rockdale VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Milam County Cowboy Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters, Louise Blakely and Debra Hartley; a great-grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include a son, L.B. “Shorty” Blake of Milano; a daughter, Gloria Garrison of Harker Heights; a brother, Charlie Frank Morgan of Rockdale; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.