Services for Imogene Symm, 89, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Symm died Friday, Oct. 4, at a local hospital.
She was born March 10, 1930, in Coryell County to Roy and Ora Lee Whitmore. She was a nurse at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple and the Temple Medical Clinic. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include her husband, Elmo Symm of Temple; a daughter, Michele Woodrum of Belton; a sister, Jo Nell Brownback of Washington; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.