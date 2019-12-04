Services for James Clarence Sula, 72, of Temple will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Burlington.
Mr. Sula died Monday, Dec. 2, at a Temple care center.
He was born March 10, 1947, in Burlington to Clarence James and Wanona Schneider Sula. He graduated from Temple High School in 1965, and joined the Army in 1966. He served 18 months in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He married Linda Allamon in June 1969. He worked at Oncor Electric for 50 years. He was a member of SPJST Lodge No. 47.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Allamon Sula; a son, Robert Sula of Salado; a brother, Wayne Sula of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.