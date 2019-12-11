COPPERAS COVE — Services for Joseph “Tank” Arnold Jr., 46, of Copperas Cove will be 10 a.m. Friday at Unity Baptist Church in Copperas Cove with the Rev. Richard S. Lewis, Jr. officiating.
Mr. Arnold died Thursday, Dec. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born March 30, 1973, at Fort Hood to Joseph and Catherine Stanley Arnold. He played football for the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, graduating from Copperas Cove High School in 1992. After high school, he attended and played football for Olatha College in Olatha, Kan. He was a member of Bibleway Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Jaedyn Bowling of Kempner and Anthony Arnold of Lampasas; three daughters, Amoni Arnold, Alyssa Arnold and Alivia Arnold, all of Copperas Cove; a sister, Kisha Arnold of Copperas Cove; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.