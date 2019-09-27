Services for Celestine “Tino” Martinez, 61, of Rogers will be at a later date.
Mr. Martinez died Thursday, Sept. 26, at a Cameron nursing facility.
He was born July 27, 1958, in Cameron to Joe and Janie Landeros Martinez. He married Malissa “Missy” Lancaster on June 22, 2018, in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Andrew, Jason and Christopher; his father; three brothers, Joe Martinez Jr., Phillip Martinez and Johnny Martinez; a sister, Guadalupe; and two grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.