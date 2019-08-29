Betty A. Lewis Tinney
Betty A. Lewis Tinney, age 86, passed away on August 24, in Temple, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart, John Tinney, in 1952; their marriage would last for 57 years until John passed away. The couple spent most of their lives in Odessa, Texas. Betty retired in Odessa from Helco Fishing Tools in 1985. Betty was a devoted volunteer at several area hospitals with her last one being at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
She is survived by her 2 children, 1 brother and 1 grandchild. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved John at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Henderson, Texas.
Paid Obituary