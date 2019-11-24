ROSEBUD — Services for Thomas Humphus, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with Sid Blackman officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Humphus died Saturday, Nov. 23, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 30, 1925, in Lott to G.R. and Minnie McBride Humphus. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Doris Vaughan on Dec. 7, 1945. He was a surgical assistant at the Marlin VA hospital. He was a member of the Leon Valley Church of Christ and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Dean Humphus.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Hunt of Jarrell and Cathy McLane of Brownwood; a brother, J.R. Humphus of Burleson; five grandchildren: eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.