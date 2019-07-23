Services for Claudia Lewis Bell, 78, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Friday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mrs. Bell died Monday, July 22, at a local care center.
She was born March 2, 1941, in Temple to Claude E. and Leola E. Eckerman Lewis. She graduated from Temple High School in 1958. She married Bobby E. Bell on May 24, 1958. She worked at First Texas Bank in Belton and the Bell County District Clerks Office. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Nov. 6, 1990.
Survivors include a son, Mike Bell of Morgan’s Point Resort; a daughter, Teri Lei Snyder of Belton; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to International Mission Board; or Immanuel Baptist Church.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.