Services for Arthur Garza, 28, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Garza died Wednesday, July 24, at a local hospital.
He was born March 20, 1991, in Temple to Arthur and Zelda Garza. He worked for Bilt Rite Scaffold in Austin.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Rodriquez of Temple; two sons, Arthur Enrique Garza and Ezekiel Garza, both of Temple; two daughters, Ariana Danielle Zuniga and Reyna Gabriella Garza, both of Temple; his parents of Temple; and a sister, Angela Martinez of Belton.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.