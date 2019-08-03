Private services for Hannalore Jung Daniel, 81, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Daniel died Wednesday, July 31.
She was born April 1, 1938, in Freidburg, Germany, to Heinz and Martha Bauer Jung. She married Dan Lee Daniel in Germany. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Richard Daniel, William Daniel and Dan Lee Daniel Jr.; a daughter, Carol Daniel Schreiner; a brother, Horst Jung; five sisters, Wally, Mousie, Martha, Mettia and Geta; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
