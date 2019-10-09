BELTON — Services with military honors for Timothy David Coleman, 70, of Moody will be at a later date at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.
He was born April 30, 1949, in Waco to Arnold Earnest and Dovie Mae McBee Coleman. He grew up in Waco and attended schools there. He enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1971. He later worked for the City of Waco.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Dewayne Coleman of Waco and David Coleman of Waco; and two sisters, Mary E. Pinion of Georgia and Bertie Holdbrook of Moody.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.