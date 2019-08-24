Melba Margarette Davis Baker, age 85, went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, on August 21, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be dearly missed.
She was born at the family homestead in Eastland County, near Cisco, Texas on March 1, 1934, second child of parents, Thomas and Cleo Davis.
She married the love of her life, William Henry Baker, Jr. (Buddy), on March 7, 1952 and shortly after graduated from Abilene High School. In their first 36 years of marriage, she and Buddy lived in 29 different places finally retiring to Holland, Texas. She loved Jesus, her family, church, and Christian music. She enjoyed reading, gardening, arts and crafts, cosmetology and working with kids of all ages. Melba was a Brownie Leader, Girl Scout Leader, Girls Auxiliary Leader, Royal Ambassador Leader, and Sunday School teacher. She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Holland where she worked on the Nursery Committee and was a member of the WMU and the Baptist Women. She was a true red-head who never met a stranger, loved to joke and was always ready for dessert. When told by her sweetheart Buddy that she never had a secret, she replied, “That’s ok; I sleep good at night!”
Melba is preceded in death by both her parents, Thomas Edgar and Cleo Carlisle Davis. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 67 years, William Baker, of Holland; daughters, Nissa Walker and her husband Bill of Holland, and Yvette Holland of Pearland; sister, Eureta Kathryn Schmidt (Katie) of Cameron; brother, Jerry Kent Davis of Cisco; grandchildren Daphne Haigh and her husband Mike of Houston, Holly Lewallen of Pearland, Jessica Weld and her husband Peter of Houston, Beau Johnson and his wife Kristen of The Woodlands, and Rachael Shaffer and her husband Terry of Pearland; 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Holland, 506 Dixie St., with burial following at the Holland Cemetery.
Visitation was held last evening at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple which is in charge of the arrangements.