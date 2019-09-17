Services for Vince Philip Cortese, 96, of Little River-Academy will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Mr. Cortese died Monday, Sept. 16, in Belton.
He was born July 24, 1923, in Temple to Philip George and Catherine Bilello Cortese. He attended school in San Angelo. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Ruth Steglich on Nov. 4, 1951, in Bartlett. He was a farmer and rancher. He was part owner of Blackland Grain and Storage. He was a member of the Bell County Farm Bureau, Young Farmers of Texas, the Elks Lodge, the Farm Service Agency, the Farm Credit System, Capital Farm Credit and the National Farmers Organization.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two sons, Richard Frank Cortese and Perry Don Cortese; two daughters, Jackie McLaughlin and Beverly Simmang; two brothers, Frank Cortese and Salvador Cortese; a sister, Jannie Harding; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.