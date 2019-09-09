ROCKDALE — Services for Charles “Chuck” Olbrich, 62, will be 4 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Scott Schaller officiating.
Burial will be in Thorndale City Cemetery.
Mr. Olbrich died Friday, Sept. 6, at a Taylor hospital.
He was born Nov. 8, 1956, in Taylor to Carl Howard and Margie Mae Newman Olbrich. He graduated from Thorndale High School. He married Peggy Jo Wilkins on Feb. 14, 1981, in Thorndale. He worked at Sandow. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; two sons, Ryan Olbrich of Spicewood and Jordan Olbrich of Westminster, Colo.; a daughter, Heather Olbrich of Kyle; and his mother of Thorndale.