BELTON — Services for Adrian Thomas Gutierrez, 56, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Oscar Valeriano officiating.
Mr. Gutierrez died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born June 19, 1963, in Eagle Lake to Andrew and Guadalupe Gonzales Gutierrez. He was a 1981 graduate of Rogers High School. He worked in road construction for many years with PSC James Construction. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Kitchings.
Survivors include a son, Jeffery Kitchings; a brother, Andrew Gutierrez; and two sisters, Amanda Tovar and Abigail Tilley.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.