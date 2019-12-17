Betty Jean Huber
Betty Jean Huber, 88, of Waco passed away on December 12, 2019.
Born in Stampede in Bell County on August 14, 1931, she was the youngest of seven children to Homer Milton Payne and Betty Ellen Rush.
After graduating from school in Moody, she attended the University of Mary Hardin–Baylor (UMHB) where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1952. She met her loving husband, Kenneth Huber, on a blind date and they were married in 1951 at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Moody, Texas.
She was an elementary and special education teacher for more than 30 years and taught across Texas in Carrollton, Irving, Moody, Sherman, Temple, and Tyler, and she later received a Master of Education from East Texas State University in 1980. Upon retirement, she was active in the Association of Texas Professional Educators and Texas Retired Teachers Association. As a proud alumni of UMHB, she served on the Board of Trustees for 14 years. She was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church and active in Bible Study Fellowship.
Betty joins in heaven her beloved husband Ken, who passed away on July, 29, 2019. Left with decades of fond and colorful memories are her daughters, Kathy Huber of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Patty Formas of Waco, Texas; her son, Scott Huber and his wife, Stacey of Irving, Texas; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Formas and her husband, Stephen Carter of Seattle, Washington.
The funeral will be on Wednesday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, Texas with a visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery in Temple, Texas.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Betty Payne Huber Presidential Endowed Scholarship at UMHB, Development Services, 900 College St., Box 8433, Belton, 76513.
