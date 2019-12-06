Ordelia Elizabeth (Schilling) Feind
Ordelia Elizabeth (Schilling) Feind, age 98 of Temple, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Burial will follow at Cego Cemetery.
Ordelia was born October 30, 1921 to William C. and Clara (Mueller) Schilling in Lott, Texas. She grew up foregoing school to work on the family farm. She then moved with her husband to Temple, TX where they built a home full of love for their two children and one grandchild. Never shying away from hard work, she continued to work on her farm until the death of her husband and always remained self-sufficient until her final day.
Ordelia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Feind; one son, Melvin Feind; one daughter, Martha Giles; two sisters, Rosa Lee Koslosky and Margaret Wisnewski; four brothers, Willie Schilling, Andrew Schilling, Walter Schilling, and Joe Schilling.
She is survived by one sister, Pauline Wichkoski; one grandson, Hunter Votaw and wife Isabel; four great grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb, Tristen, and Sawyer; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A time of viewing and visitation will be held with the family from 9-10 am Saturday, prior to service.
Paid Obituary