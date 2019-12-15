James Robinson Kirkpatrick
James Robinson Kirkpatrick, 81 of Belton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Monday, December 16, 2019 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
James was born July 3, 1938 to John Cecil and Nora Grimes Kirkpatrick in Alvin, Texas. He was very into the military, serving in the U.S. Army for 21 years. He married Frieda Klauser on December 5, 1958 in Gunzburg, Germany. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren and great grandchildren camping and fishing, loved telling old military stories, spending time with his grandchildren and being with his family, BBQing for family gatherings, and every two years would travel to Germany to visit family.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny Kirkpatrick; and two sisters, Joyce Gerhart and Mertyle Ogdon.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Frieda Klauser Kirkpatrick; three daughters, Elizabeth Jack, Marie Cherivtch, and Laura Lopez and husband Steve; two brothers, Buster Kirkpatrick and Ron Kirkpatrick; five sisters, Morilee Gilmore, Norma Alexander, Nora Jones, Maggie Faye Adamovitch, and Margaret White; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends are left to cherish his memories.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to either the DAV, VFW, or Wounded Warriors.
The family would also like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Poet’s Walk, VA Hospital, and the CLC Hospice.
