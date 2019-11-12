BELTON — Services for Shannon Renee Schiller, 50, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Soldiers of the Cross Cowboy Fellowship in Nolanville with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Schiller died Monday, Nov. 11.
She was born July 25, 1969, to Ronald E. and Arna Howard in Lampasas. She worked as a loan officer for Cornerstone for more than 15 years.
Survivors include her husband, Darren Martin Schiller of Belton; two sons, Justin Schiller and Colby Schiller, both of Salado; a daughter, Dara Schiller of Little River-Academy; a sister, Jackie Hall of Keller; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.