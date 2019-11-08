ORANGE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald A. Beach, 83, of Orange and formerly of Westphalia will be 2 p.m. today at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange with the Rev. Sinclair Oubre officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
Mr. Beach died Monday, Nov. 4, at a Beaumont hospital.
He was born June 17, 1936, in Westphalia to Alois C. and Annie Kleypas Beach.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Beach of Orange; a son, Brian Beach of Orange; two daughters, Becky Beach Quinn of Beaumont and Beth Beach Manuel of Orange; two brothers, Terrance Beach of Corpus Christi and David Beach; five sisters, Evelyn Green and Geraldine Voigt, both of Temple, Beatrice Arnold of Westphalia, Bernadette Zomnir of Benbrook and Kathy Weber of San Marcos; and nine grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4300 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX 77632; or to the church rebuilding fund at Church of the Visitation in Westphalia, 144 County Road 3000, Lott, TX 76656.
Claybar Funeral Home in Orange is in charge of arrangements.