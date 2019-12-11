Services for Jose Lopez Ortiz of Temple, 67, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Ortiz died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at a local hospital.
He was born on the Feb. 12, 1952, in Miguel Negrete, Durango, Mexico to Guillermo and Maria Del Carmen Ortiz. He married Maria Oliva in April of 1975, and moved to Belton. He worked at Belco Manufacturing and also owned the Taco Loco Restaurant. He was a member of Templo Evangelista in Belton.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Jacqueline White of Belton, Veronica Mireles of Arlington and Lorena Rodriguez of Temple; a son, Juan Jose Lopez of Temple; six siblings, Lucio Lopez of Belton, Jesus Lopez of Dallas, Antonio Lopez of Chicago, and Juana Venegas, Aurora Lopez and Silvia Diaz, all of Wisconsin; and eight grandchildren.
A viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.