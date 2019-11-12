BELTON — Betty J. Beasley, 93, of Temple died Tuesday, Nov. 12 at a Temple living center.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Baptist Church in Belton.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Trinity Memorial Park in Big Spring.
She was born Aug. 15, 1926, in Fort Worth to Richard Hart and Mary Van Standford Smiley. She married Paul Beasley on Jan. 25, 1950, in Fort Worth. They lived in Fort Worth and San Diego, Calif., before making their home in Big Spring in 1962. She worked many years as a receptionist for Dr. Cauley and Dr. Smith Optometrist in Big Spring. She was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Big Spring. In 1996, she moved to Burnet and in 2004 she moved to Temple. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Bob Beasley of Belton; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church Missions, P. O. Box 508, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.