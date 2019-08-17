BELTON — Services for Jose Navejas, 82, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Navejas died Friday, Aug. 16, at his residence.
He was born June 27, 1937, in Mexico to Ines Navejas and Cesaria Cruz. He was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Navejas; two sons, Joel Navejas of Belton and Juan Navejas of Fredericksburg; three daughters, Tere Herrera of Temple, and Maria Lydia Navejas and Dora Isela Duron, both of Belton; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.