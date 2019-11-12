Services for Franklin “Dusty” Perkins, 55, of Troy will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Perkins died Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Temple.
He was on Nov. 29,1963, born in Ashland, Ore., to Franklin and Barbara Bullard Perkins. He married Nancy Schultz on July 22, 2012. He was a truck driver.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Kendra Layton; three sisters, sisters Tina McClung, Suzanna Halverson and Patricia Evans; two brothers, Darryl Perkins and Jeremy Perkins; and two grandchildren.