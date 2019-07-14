Services for Ann Bickel, 60, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple with the Rev. Dana Wilhelmsen officiating.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Bickel died Thursday, July 11, at a local hospital.
She was born July 8, 1959, in El Paso to William Lee and Annie Mae Childers Bleeker. She graduated from Temple High School in 1977. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She later received a Texas Teacher Certification. She married Ron Bickel on June 14, 1980. She was a teacher at St. Francis Episcopal School. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband; a son, David Bickel of Temple; a daughter, Diana LaGrassa of Temple; her mother of Temple; a sister, Gail Daniel of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.