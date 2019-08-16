WILMINGTON, N.C. — Services for Angel Lurati, 69, of Jacksonville, N.C., and formerly of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation in Wilmington, N.C.
Burial will be 2 p.m. in Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Mr. Lurati died Sunday, Aug. 11.
He was born July 31, 1950, in Temple to Joseph and Francis Monroe Lurati. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include two sons, Marcus Lurati of Troy and Andrew Lurati of Temple; a daughter, Stacy Lurati of Gatesville; two brothers, Jimmy Lurati and Zeke Enriguez, both of Texas; five sisters, Alice Cumbee of North Carolina and Gloria Lurati, Mary Aguillon, Louisa Smith and Virginia Gray, all of Texas; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.