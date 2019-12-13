BELTON — Services for James Robinson Kirkpatrick, 81, of Belton will be 3 p.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Kirkpatrick died Saturday, Dec. 7.
He was born July 3, 1938, in Alvin to John Cecil and Nora Grimes Kirkpatrick. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Frieda Klauser on Dec. 5, 1958, in Gunzburg, Germany.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Elizabeth Jack, Marie Cherivtch and Laura Lopez; two brothers, Buster Kirkpatrick and Ron Kirkpatrick; five sisters, Morilee Gilmore, Norma Alexander, Nora Jones, Maggie Faye Adamovitch and Margaret White; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAV, VFW or Wounded Warriors.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.