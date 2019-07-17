ROCKDALE — Services for Mary Ann Gilbert, 87, of Paige will be 11:30 a.m. Friday in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Matt Higginbotham officiating.
Mrs. Gilbert died Saturday, July 13, at her residence.
She was born June 9, 1932, in Dallas to Emily Stein and G.C. York Sr. She graduated from Rockdale High School in 1949. She married Ernest James Gilbert on Sept. 2, 1950, in Rockdale. She moved to Paige 10 years ago. She also had lived in Rio Grande Valley, Rockdale and Cedar Park. She and her husband were owners of Gilbert’s Bakery in Rockdale and Cedar Park. She was a Baptist. She had worked for the Donna School District for more than 20 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Donna Quarterback Club, Donna Band Boosters Club, and Bastrop County Home and Community Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 7, 2017; a son, Larry Gilbert, on Dec. 11, 1994; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Robert Gilbert of Edinburg, Michael Gilbert of Paige and David Gilbert of Caldwell; a daughter, Susan Sims of Giddings; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.