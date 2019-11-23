BELTON — Services for Richard Faust, 77, of Salado will be at a later date.
Mr. Faust died Thursday, Nov. 21, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Raymond and Bernice Wehrspann Faust. He married Peggy Wagoner in 1992 in Belton. He was a professional tennis player and instructor.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Susan Gray of Houston; a brother, Keith Faust of Portland, Ore.; two sisters, Lola Faust of Dubuque and Jane Fox of Davenport, Iowa; and two grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.