SALADO — Services for Clifton Parker “Skip” Carter III, 71, of Salado will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Salado United Methodist Church with the Rev. David Mosser officiating.
Mr. Carter died Thursday, July 4, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 12, 1947, in Galveston to Clifton Parker Jr. and Irma Tidwell Carter. He graduated in 1966 from Pasadena High School. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife science management, and attended graduate school at Texas A&M in Forestry. He married Nancy Shepperd Brotherton on Dec. 21, 2003.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Stacy Vickers and Carrie Carter; two stepsons, Chris and Patrick Brotherton; a stepdaughter, Amy Weister; three grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and a step-great-grandchild.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.