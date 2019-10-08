Services for Don Calvin Rowland, 75, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wildflower Country Club in Temple.
Mr. Rowland died Saturday, Oct. 5, at a local hospital.
He was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Carthage to Don Robert and Annie Lee Thornton Rowland. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Helen on Dec. 15, 1966, in Carthage. He worked for Jolly Rancher Candy Co. in Denver and Spangler Candy Co. in Bryan, Ohio. He was a member of 3C Cowboy Fellowship in Salado.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Robert Paige of Temple; a daughter, Caycee Porrey of Lafayette, Colo.; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.