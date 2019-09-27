Wilbur Hejl, 89, of Temple died Friday, Sept. 27, at a Temple Living Center.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Terry Johnston officiating.
Burial will be in Seaton Cemetery.
Mr. Hejl was born Oct. 11, 1929, to John and Annie Clara Schiller Hejl. He attended Thompson School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Iladene Morgan on June 3, 1960. He worked for Chupik Corporation. He was a member of VFW No. 1820, SPJST No. 47 and ZCBJ.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Nancy Harrison of Temple and Cynthia Saadeh of Georgetown; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.