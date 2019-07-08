ROSEBUD — Services for Jessica Rene Sosa, 16, of Mount Clemons, Mich., and formally of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Brad Herridge officiating.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
She died Friday, July 5.
She was born Jan. 29, 2003, in Temple to David and Sandra Oney Sosa. She attended school in Temple, Rosebud-Lott and Michigan. She was a member of the Rosebud-Lott Cougar Band.
Survivors include her mother of Mount Clemons; two brothers, Matthew Evan of Cameron and Trey Evan of Harker Heights; a sister, Ashley Sosa of Temple; her grandparents, Gene and Carmen Sosa of Heidenheimer and Norris Drake of Lott; and her great-grandmother, Syble Heide of Moody.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.