Services for Kenneth Huber, 87, of Waco and formerly of Moody will be 1 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Huber died Monday, July 29.
He was born Aug. 3, 1931, near Eddy to John W. “Henry” Huber and Lillie Ruth Prince. He graduated from Troy High School in 1948. He married Betty Payne in 1951 in Moody. He served in the National Guard. He worked at Texas Power & Light Co. He was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Kathy Huber of Tulsa, Okla., and Patty Formas of Waco; a son, Scott Huber of Irving; and a grandchild.