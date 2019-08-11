Shirley Bruton Hooks
Funeral services for Shirley Bruton Hooks, 79, of Belton will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 PM Sunday, at the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Hooks died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in a Temple Hospital.
Mrs. Hooks was born March 13, 1940, in Belton, the daughter of Edward Andrew ‘Son’ Kelley and Ola Mae (Reynolds) Kelley. She was married to Curtis Bruton from 1958 until his death, later she married Howard Hooks. She was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church in Belton. She worked for Rockwool in Belton and American Rockwool in Nolanville for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands and one grandson Scott Smith.
Survivors include three sons Billy Smith and wife Belinda of Copperas Cove, Bobby Smith and wife Mary of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Steven Bruton and wife Janah of Arlington; two daughters Kelly Grimes and husband Bill of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Casey Bruton Finney of Morgan’s Point Resort; one sister Christine Rhoades and husband Ronnie; ten grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
