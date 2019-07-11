KILLEEN — No services are planned for Eulala Ruth Walden, 78, of Belton
Ms. Walden died July 3, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 18, 1941, to Buford and Mildred Phillips. She retired from Scott & White Santa Fe Hospital as a medical secretary after more than 38 years.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Wayne “Sam” Walden of Belton and Bobby Dan Walden of Rogers; two brothers, Allen Phillips of Clyde and Charlie Guy Phillips; a sister, Nita Gayle Shirley of San Antonio; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.